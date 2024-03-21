Dana Carvey apologizes to Sharon Stone for past ‘SNL’ sketch

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Dana Carvey apologized to Sharon Stone for an offensive sketch that the two were in on “Saturday NIght Live” in 1992.

Stone hosted the show at the height of her “Basic Instinct” fame and recalled protestors charging the stage during her monologue over her work as an AIDS activist. The conversation then turned to the sketches she was in, with Carvey calling her a “good sport” because “we’d literally be arrested now.”

In one skit titled, “Airport Security Sketch,” Stone played a woman at an airport who struggles with security and must remove one piece of clothing after another. Carvey appeared as an Indian security guard.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever, to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said.

His co-host David Spade labeled the sketch “so offensive.”

“It’s so 1992, you know, it’s from another era,” Carvey added.

“I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then,” Stone said. “We didn’t have this sense. That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”

She continued: “Now we’re in such a weird and precious time. People have spent too much time alone. People don’t know how to be funny and intimate and any of these things with each other. Everyone is so afraid and are putting up such barriers around everything that people can’t be normal with each other anymore. It’s lost all sense of reason.”

