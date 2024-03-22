Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby boy

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s family is growing.

The couple announced on Friday that they’ve welcomed a baby boy, their second child, writing, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.”

The photo that accompanied their post includes text that reads, “A little bird whispered to me,” nodding to their baby boy’s name. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

Madden and Diaz, who generally avoid the spotlight together, went on to write that “for the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” but they assured their followers that he’s “really cute.”

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours,” it read.

Diaz and Madden are parents to daughter Raddix, whose birth they announced in January 2020 in a similar Instagram post.

At the time, they wrote that their new little one had “instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The actress and the Good Charlotte band member married in 2015.

