Cillian Murphy returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie creator says

(CNN) — Fresh off of his Oscar win for best actor, it looks like Cillian Murphy hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Steven Knight, creator of the beloved crim drama “Peaky Blinders,” told Birmingham World Murphy is set to reprise his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby in the planned “Peaky Blinders” movie.

“He definitely is returning for it,” Knight told the publication. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Murphy for comment.

The actor was the darling of this most recent awards season for his portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer.”

Fans of “Peaky Blinders” had expressed interest on social media as to whether Murphy would return to the role given his great success with “Oppenheimer.”

