Pete Davidson explains why he’s done with ‘Bupkis’

(CNN) — Despite being renewed for a second season, “Bupkis” will not be returning to Peacock.

The semi-autobiographical comedy from former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson is coming to an end, he confirmed in a statement to Variety.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” Davidson said. “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of.”

Davidson also expressed his gratitude “to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.”

“I do also feel that this part of my life is finished,” Davidson continued. “I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

The series in which Davidson played a fictionalized version of himself premiered last May on the Peacock streaming service and costarred Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

Davidson also played a version of himself in the Peacock film “The King of Staten Island.”

