Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is target of investigation carried out by Homeland Security team that specializes in human trafficking, source says

By John Miller and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs were searched by authorities Monday because he is a target of a federal investigation carried out by a Department of Homeland Security team that handles human trafficking crimes, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The probe is being led by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York and carried out by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations’ Transnational Organized Crime Division, the official told CNN.

The investigation stems from many of the same allegations put forth by several civil lawsuits filed in New York against Combs with allegations of sexual assault, including one filed in December in federal court that also included allegations of sex trafficking, according to a second law enforcement source familiar with Monday’s searches. Combs has previously denied those allegations.

Law enforcement could be seen at homes belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and the Miami area on Monday, according to CNN journalists on site. A law enforcement source earlier told CNN the searches were related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

The HSI in New York said Monday it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation” in cooperation with local law enforcement and HSI units in Los Angeles and Miami, and would “provide further information as it becomes available.”

Agents were authorized to search for documents, phones, computers and other electronic devices that hold data or videos, the second law enforcement source said.

Combs’ representatives have not returned CNN’s request for comment on the searches.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.