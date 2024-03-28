Leah Remini says ‘it’s never too late to continue your education’ as she earns college degree at age 53

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Leah Remini is living the life she always wanted, and wants her followers to know that it’s “never too late” to pursue a dream.

The “King of Queens” star shared on Thursday that she has earned an associate’s degree from New York University, and is currently working on achieving her bachelor’s degree.

“Three years ago, I embarked on a terrifying journey: becoming a college student at the age of 50,” Remini wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The actor said that before this pursuit, she had an eighth grade education, after having spent the majority of her life in the Church of Scientology.

Remini – who had been a Scientology member since her childhood – also shared that she decided to pursue higher education after departing the Church (which she left in 2013 and has been an outspoken critic of).

“I desperately wanted a higher education for many years but didn’t move forward because I feared I was not smart enough,” Remini wrote on Thursday.

Sharing an image of her diploma from NYU, Remini said that she earned her associate’s degree after “three years of hard work, long nights, tears, and wanting to give up so many times.”

Remini thanked her husband, daughter, family, friends, therapist, tutor and NYU professors for supporting her as she went back to school. She also expressed gratitude to her social media followers.

“So many of you have gotten me through the most challenging times. I have read many of your comments and drawn inspiration from them,” the star wrote.

Adding that she knows she is “in a position of privilege” that has allowed her the opportunity to pursue the degree, Remini continued in her post that “over the past three years, I’ve heard from thousands of people, especially women, who have decided to take the leap at an older age and get their GED or pursue a college education.”

She added, “It’s never too late to continue your education and pursue what you have always wanted to achieve for yourself!”

