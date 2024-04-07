CMT Music Awards 2024: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It was a big night for Jelly Roll at the CMT Music Awards.

Jelly Roll took home all three of the awards for which he was nominated, including video of the year for his hit song “Need a Favor.”

In his acceptance speech, Jelly Roll thanked his wife Bunnie XO, sweetly saying, “I am blessed to have you as a best friend; I am blessed to have you as a partner. You find beauty in broken things, and I love you.”

Jelly Roll also won male video of the year and CMT performance of the year at the ceremony, which was held in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town + Sugarland, Megan Moroney and Sam Hunt were among the night’s performers, as well as Jelly Roll, who closed the show.

Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and rock legend Sammy Hagar honored the late country music star Toby Keith with a celebratory tribute performance, backed by his longtime band on stage. Keith’s family were in the audience on Sunday and raised a red cup to Keith in an emotional toast led by his friend, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens.

Trisha Yearwood received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, saying in her speech that her mantra is “love one another,” and that her “challenge to all of us is to not just say it, but let’s actually go out there and do it.”

Here’s a look at this year’s winners.

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

Darius Rucker – “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean – “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor” – WINNER

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee – “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan – “Nine Ball”

Female video of the year

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” – WINNER

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor” – WINNER

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

Duo/group video of the year

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay – “Save Me The Trouble” – WINNER

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – WINNER

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan – “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block – “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough female video of the year

Anne Wilson – “Rain In The Rearview”

Ashley Cooke – “your place” – WINNER

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough male video of the year

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” – WINNER

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT performance of the year

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters To Her” (from CMT Stages) – WINNER

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.