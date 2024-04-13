Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform ‘Barbenheimer’ duet to Taylor Swift song in ‘SNL’ monologue

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” has gifted us something that ﻿we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: “All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).”

The “Barbie” actor said goodbye to his Ken era during his ‘SNL’ monologue by singing a parody version of Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “All Too Well.” While wearing a fur coat in nod to his character from the 2023 movie, Gosling sang about his “break up” with Ken to the sad tune.

At one point, Emily Blunt, who co-stars with Gosling in the upcoming film “The Fall Guy,” appeared on stage in a surprise cameo to express her anger that he was singing about Ken “again” and declared, “Ken is dead.”

When Gosling asked Blunt if she, too, missed her “Oppenheimer” character, she started singing her version of “All Too Well” to mourn Kitty Oppenheimer. The song then turned into a glorious “Barbenheimer” duet.

“Now it’s time to wish Ken, Kitty, both of us… farewell,” they sang together.

Gosling was nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting actor category for his performance as Ken in the “Barbie” movie and performed an unforgettable live rendition of “I’m Just Ken” during the ceremony in March.

This marks Gosling’s third time hosting “SNL,” after previously taking the stage in 2015 and 2017. He also appeared on an episode earlier this month to help initiate host and legendary “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig into the five-timers club during her monologue.

“SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT. Singer Dua Lipa is set to appear as the host and musical guest on the next new episode, airing May 4.

