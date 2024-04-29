Ryan Gosling isn’t just Ken and his surprise appearance at Universal Studios proved that

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling stars of the new film “The Fall Guy” and recently made a surprise appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood for the opening of “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.”

A video of the “Barbie” star surprising the audience circulated on social media on Monday.

The film’s director David Leitch took to the stage before Gosling arrived to the screaming delight of the audience.

Gosling turned down the opportunity to join the stunt performers.

“No, I just came out to say hi,” Gosling said.

He stars in “The Fall Guy” as Colt Seavers, the role played by Lee Majors in “The Fall Guy” ABC series, which ran from 1981 to 1986.

According to the movie’s description: “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment.”

“And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job,” it states. “What could possibly go right?”

“The Fall Guy” film is in theaters May 3 and “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show runs through May 19 as part of the “WaterWorld” attraction.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.