Ross Park Aquatic Complex to open for 2024 season May 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One of Pocatello’s popular places to cool off during the summer months opens this weekend.

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will kick off its 2024 season Saturday, May 25, at noon with weather permitting.

Ross Park will be running a modified schedule a few days after Memorial Day due to area schools not being out and graduations being held. The pool will open for the Memorial Day weekend and close Tuesday, May 28 through May 31. The complex will reopen Saturday, June 1, and remain open through Sunday, August 18, when the pool will close for the season.

Monday, June 3, sees the return of the popular Lazy River Resistance Walking. Please visit the activity guide pocatello.gov/279/Activity-Guide to get more information on Ross Park including Lazy River Walking, Teen Splash Dances and Sensory-Friendly Swims being offered this summer.

“We are super excited to announce that Jeri’s Jumbo will be the new concessionaire this season,” Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager Stacie VanKirk said. “They have a terrific menu lined up of many concession favorites like Burgers, nachos, fries, and are offering some new items like scone nuggets, Frazil Slushies, and specialty soda mix combinations.”

Ross Park is under construction this summer prepping for the arrival of the new water-slides this summer. If all goes well and construction crews don’t experience any unforeseen delays or issues, the slides may be able to open later this summer. If not, they will be ready for sliders next summer.