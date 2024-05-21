Skip to Content
Patch work on Spring Gulch Road to continue through Wednesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Patch work on Spring Gulch Road, originally scheduled to conclude at the end of the day on Tuesday will now extend through Wednesday, May 22.

Contractors will follow the same schedule, beginning work at approximately 7:00 a.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used for traffic control. Motorists traveling on Spring Gulch Road should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid using Spring Gulch Road if possible.

You should also expect delays on Wyoming Highway 22.

