Jay Leno and wife Mavis attend ‘Unfrosted’ red carpet event amidst her dementia diagnosis

(CNN) — Jay Leno and his wife Mavis were full of smiles Tuesday as they supported some of Leno’s comedic colleagues.

The couple attended the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for “Unfrosted,” a comedy about the origin of Pop-Tarts, which is the directorial debut of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. The film stars Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy and Jim Gaffigan.

Leno, who recently celebrated his 74th birthday, has been granted conservertorship over his wife’s estate as she lives with advanced dementia.

In a hearing held last month, a judge found “clear and convincing evidence that a Conservatorship of the Estate is necessary and appropriate,” because Mavis Leno is “unable” to independently manage her financial affairs due to dementia, according to the court documents.

The former “Tonight Show” host and his wife have been married for more than 43 years.

Leno had some fun with the premiere, crashing his friend Seinfeld’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am so sick of these hard hitting controversial documentaries,” Leno joked to Seinfeld as his wife Mavis Leno laughed. “Can’t somebody just make a comedy anymore?”

Seinfeld noted that he and Leno have been friends since 1978 and Leno said he was “very proud” of Seinfeld.

