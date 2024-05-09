Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock would totally be up for ‘Speed 3’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Great news for fans of “Speed.”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who starred in the 1994 hit movie, joined a conversation on the podcast “50 MPH” and addressed a possible third film in the franchise.

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” Reeves said.

Bullock agreed, adding when it comes to their onscreen chemistry, “There’s no formula. It just is.”

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” she said. “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

The pair starred in “Speed” as Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed.

Bullock shared that she “wasn’t the first choice” when it came to playing Annie in the romantic action film.

“I wasn’t the second choice. I don’t think I was the third choice,” she said. “But I was a choice, and I was so excited and happy to be there. Some of the best moments of my life.”

She also starred in 1997’s “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” opposite Jason Patric as Reeves did not appear in the sequel.

Reeves and Bullock did reunite to act together in the 2006 romantic fantasy film “The Lake House.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.