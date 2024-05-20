Teton County Recreation Center’s grand opening set May 30

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After two years of construction and countless hours of dreaming and planning, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department announced the completion of the Recreation Center expansion project, which includes the addition of a climbing wall, fitness facility, indoor track, daycare and outdoor splash pad.

A grand opening celebration is set for Thursday, May 30, 2024. At 4:15 p.m. the public is invited to join elected officials and Town/County staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a celebration that includes light refreshments, special event programming, vendors and giveaways. The public is also encouraged to explore the facility and enjoy using the newest features.

Some of the highly anticipated renovation and expansion features include an additional gymnasium, indoor walking/jogging track, 9,695 ft (climbable space) climbing gym, wellness and fitness opportunities, daycare services, outdoor aquatics splash pad, youth-to-senior recreation amenities, and a new entrance from King Street. Due to continued construction the outdoor aquatic splash pad will not open until early summer.

The Recreation Center is free to the public from Thursday, May 30 at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, June 1. The public is encouraged to purchase an annual membership or punch pass at the customer service desk or find out more information at various info booths throughout the facility. More information on membership fees and activity schedules can be found by visiting the Parks and Recreation website HERE.

The Phase 3 Expansion Project, the final phase in the expansion and remodel of the Recreation Center that began in 2004, was paid for by voter-approved Specific Purpose Excise Tax funds in 2019.