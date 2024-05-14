Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour documentary to debut on Disney+ and Hulu this fall

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is coming to the small screen.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that a new documentary film titled “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” will debut on Disney+ and Hulu this fall, offering viewers “the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances” from the band’s 2023-2024 world tour.

The doc will look into the band’s pre-tour preparation process, follow them throughout their travels as they perform in front of tens of thousands of concertgoers and feature “fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage,” the release read.

Viewers will also hear from Springsteen himself and see him develop “the story he wants to tell with this tour’s setlist – interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community.”

The film was directed by Springsteen’s longtime collaborator, award-winning director Thom Zimny, who previously worked with the “Dancing in the Dark” singer on his “Springsteen on Broadway” show.

Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their most recent tour in February of 2023. In September, the 74-year-old rock legend announced he had to reschedule over 20 shows as he recovered from “peptic ulcer disease.” The band is currently performing the international leg of their tour, which is slated to conclude in November.

One of the most celebrated rock musicians in the modern era, Springsteen is known for hits like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Streets of Philadelphia” and “Born to Run,” among many others.

“Road Diary” will debut in October, with an exact air date yet to be announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.