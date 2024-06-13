ISU holds STEM summer programs for teens

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State University of Technology is holding its ‘Ignite Their Future’ summer programs this week.

These programs are designed to help high school students build a passion for STEM fields.

The program is teaching several topics like robotics, artificial intelligence, and cyber security.

Participating teens get to do varying activities like making custom 3D-printed Bluetooth speakers and learning lifesaving skills like EMTs use.

This year, the College of Technology is partnering with the USDA Forest Service and Excel Technologies. Industry professionals are leading specialized courses that can help prepare teens for future careers.

"Our partnership with the USDA Forest Service and Excel Technologies further enriches the experience, providing students with invaluable insights from industry experts,” said Ryan Pitcher, Director of Ignite Their Future STEM Summer programs.

More information about the programs can be found HERE.