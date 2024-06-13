Bonneville County Commissioners ask Governor “to stay current water call”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Commissioners are asking the Governor to intervene and stop a potential economic disaster because of the curtailment order.

The commissioners signed a resolution Thursday asking Governor Brad Little to put a stay on the current water call from the Twin Falls Canal Company.

The resolution says Bonneville County has over 131,000 acres of irrigated farmland and is the largest producer of malt barley in the state.

The resolution points out how businesses benefit from the farms being asked to stop irrigating. It says, "if water were shut off at this late date in the season millions of dollars of investment would be lost."

The resolution can be seen below: