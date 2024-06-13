Windy with a few thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday

Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Partly sunny and windy for Friday. A high in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. A slight chance of evening and overnight thunderstorms. A low around 56° for Saturday morning.

Windy with a slight thunderstorm risk for Saturday. A high near 75° for the Snake River Plain. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Snake River near Heise, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue through the weekend. At 8.0 feet, Flooding near the Warm Springs Resort area is possible.

At 10:30 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.

Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2

feet tomorrow morning and remain near that level into early next week. Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Teton River near Driggs. Until early Saturday afternoon. At 5.0 feet, Livestock and pasture land will be flooded. Cache Bridge boat ramp is under water.