Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Jackson man charged with stealing tools and other items from construction sites

By
Published 3:47 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Jackson man is in jail accused of stealing tools and supplies from multiple construction sites.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they executed a search warrant on June 6, 2024, at a storage unit rented under a false name used by Paul Alexander Shapiro, 33 of Jackson.

Investigators found tools and other items taken from trailers and work sites in the region inside the unit.

They estimate the stolen items are worth over $28,000.

According to the posting, Shapiro was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from a protection order. He is now faces additional charged of burglary and grand theft.

The Sheriff's office said many items have been returned to their owners, but several items have not been claimed.

They urge businesses and private citizens to contact their local authorities to report any theft of power tools, hand tools, construction materials, or other personal property in the last two years.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content