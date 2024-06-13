Jackson man charged with stealing tools and other items from construction sites

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Jackson man is in jail accused of stealing tools and supplies from multiple construction sites.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they executed a search warrant on June 6, 2024, at a storage unit rented under a false name used by Paul Alexander Shapiro, 33 of Jackson.

Investigators found tools and other items taken from trailers and work sites in the region inside the unit.

They estimate the stolen items are worth over $28,000.

According to the posting, Shapiro was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from a protection order. He is now faces additional charged of burglary and grand theft.

The Sheriff's office said many items have been returned to their owners, but several items have not been claimed.

They urge businesses and private citizens to contact their local authorities to report any theft of power tools, hand tools, construction materials, or other personal property in the last two years.