Trista Sutter says she’s ‘happy and healthy’ after husband Ryan Sutter’s cryptic posts

(CNN) — The original “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter says there’s nothing to see here after recent social media posts from her husband caused concern among their followers.

Over the weekend, Sutter posted a photo on Instagram of her, husband Ryan Sutter and their two children enjoying some beach time and explained in the caption that people’s worries were unnecessary.

“Geez people,” she joked. “Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!”

“In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful,” Trista Sutter added. “For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.”

It all began after Ryan Sutter wrote a Mother’s Day post that revealed his wife was not celebrating the day with her family.

“I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day,” he wrote. “I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone.”

He followed that post with one in which he clarified that he often writes his posts “without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone – that is the farthest thing from my mind.”

“Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit,” he explained. “An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

In a separate post, he said that while his wife “understood the context” of his original message “no one else did” and “that’s where things went sideways.”

Trista Sutter added additional context over the weekend.

“An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands,” she wrote in her post. “My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels. We look at Instagram like a digital diary.”

The couple marked 20 years of marriage in December 2023.

Trista Sutter was the first star of “The Bachelorette” in January 2003 and the physical therapist gave the firefighter her final rose. They are the parents of son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 15.

