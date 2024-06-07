Dolly Parton stays working 9 to 5. She can sip her new wine as she watches her upcoming Broadway show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Well hello, Dolly. It’s so nice to have you in so many different spaces these days.

The iconic country singer on Thursday announced her latest project, Dolly Wines.

“I’m very excited to officially launch @dollywines today!,” she posted on social media. “Crafted with love, these wines are the perfect addition to spending time with family and friends. So let’s raise a glass together!”

The announcement comes soon after news that Parton is also developing an autobiographical Broadway musical.

“Hello, I’m Dolly! I’ve been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I’m proud to announce we are finally developing ‘Hello, I’m Dolly – An Original Musical’ for the Broadway stage,” she earlier posted.

“Hello, I’m Dolly” is also the title of Parton’s first studio album.

The show’s score will feature music and lyrics by Parton and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, who co-wrote Parton’s holiday film, “Christmas on the Square.”

A new attraction, The Dolly Parton Experience, recently opened at her theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

