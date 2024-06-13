‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for Season 3

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — House Targaryen’s Dance of the Dragons in will continue for another season.

HBO on Thursday announced that “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” will return for Season 3, according to a news release. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The announcement comes before the show’s sophomore season debuts on Sunday.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular Season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3,” HBO programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement on Thursday.

“House of the Dragon” is based on author George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” which is set 200 years before the events in “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen’s civil war.

The TV series debuted in 2022 and drew in millions of viewers in its first season. Notably, the Season 1 finale episode notched 9.3 million viewers, marking “the biggest finale night for an HBO series since the conclusion” of “Thrones” in May of 2019, the network said at the time.

“Dragon” stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steven Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel and Tom Glynn-Carney, among many others in the series’ sprawling ensemble cast.

Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” will be available to stream on Max on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

