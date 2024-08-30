Doctor connected to Matthew Perry’s ketamine supply to appear in court to enter plea

Taylor Romine and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — One of the two physicians charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death will appear in a Los Angeles court on Friday as part of a plea agreement with federal prosectors.

Dr. Mark Chavez is expected to enter a plea of guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died in October 2023 at age 54 because of “acute effects” of the surgical anesthetic and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. His body was found floating face down in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

Chavez is one of five people who have been charged in connection with the death of the beloved actor, three of whom are cooperating with prosecutors as they focus on defendants Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors have said ran what amounted to “a drug selling emporium” in her home

Plasenscia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty to respective charges that include falsifying medical records and conspiracy to distribute among others. They are due in court next week.

Chavez provided Plasencia with the ketamine given to Perry through a fraudulent prescription, according to a document outlining the allegations against him.

Chavez, 54, received his medical degree in 2004 from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, according to his website, which advertises tailored health services.

He describes his role as “helping his clients obtain optimum health and longevity through personalized coaching,” the website states.

Chavez was affiliated with the clinic Dreamscape Ketamine until he got into an argument with his business partner in July 2023 and took all the prescription drugs – including ketamine – because the partner was not a medical doctor, his plea agreement states.

Before Perry’s death, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Medical Board of California had already launched an investigation into Chavez after he lied and said he transferred or disposed of the ketamine, according to his plea agreement.

Chavez’s license remains active through June 2026, according to the Medical Board of California.

Chavez’s attorney, Matthew Binninger, declined to comment on the case when previously reached by CNN.

The maximum recommended sentence outlined in the plea documentation is 10 years in prison.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.