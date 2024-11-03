Adele continues to awe at her own A-List concertgoers with Meryl Streep encounter

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Hello, Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress was the latest special guest in a parade of famous faces who are attending Adele’s Las Vegas residency before it concludes later this month, and she seemed to pick the perfect night to attend.

On Friday, the day after Halloween, Adele performed her show dressed up as Streep’s character Madeline Ashton from the 1992 classic “Death Becomes Her,” donning a blond wig and a silver jacket.

It is not clear whether Adele knew Streep would be in the audience for the show, which seemed to feature Halloween decor. Their mid-show encounter was special nonetheless.

“I love you,” Adele told Streep when she approached her at her seat while walking through the aisles singing her song “When We Were Young,” according to videos posted online.

The pair also shared a hug and bowed for each other during the sweet moment.

The Streep interaction comes days after Adele and singer Celine Dion shared a tearful encounter during a recent concert.

The poignant moment was punctuated the next day when Adele acknowledged on her Instagram page how meaningful it is to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was originally built for Dion when she first launched her own Las Vegas residency “A New Day” over two decades ago.

“I love you so very very much,” Adele wrote, addressing Dion directly. “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.”

Adele has drawn many other famous faces to her residency shows since it kicked in January 2022, including Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton and Nicole Kidman, among others.

“Weekends with Adele” will conclude on November 23.

