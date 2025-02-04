Why Benson Boone apologized after his jaw-dropping Grammys performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Benson Boone was not just a best new artist nominee at the Grammys, he ended up providing a viral moment.

The “Beautiful Things” singer was performing during Sunday’s ceremony, when he stripped off his formal attire to reveal a tight, sparkly-blue jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

Towards the end of his performance, he adjusted the crotch of his jumpsuit before thanking the audience for their roarous applause. The move sparked a some wide-eyed responses from the audience.

The internet had plenty to say about the moment, and Boone later posted a photo of himself on his Instagram stories with a note.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was aggressively restricting in certain areas,” he wrote.

Earlier, Boone told Access Hollywood that being at the Grammys felt like “a fever dream.”

“It is so psycho,” he said. “I went to do rehearsals and just looking at the little name tags of who is going to be watching?…It’s the ultimate honor to be here tonight.”

Boone may have won high praise for his preformation, along with extra attention for his wardrobe adjustment, but he lost the best new artist award to Chappell Roan.

