Oscars 2025: How, when and where you can watch the Academy Awards

(CNN) — Even though it feels like we were just watching “Oppenheimer” sweep and Billie Eilish’s “Barbie” track was making us weep, it’s time for another Academy Awards.

First-time Oscar host Conan O’Brien has already rolled out the red carpet in Los Angeles, and our snacks are already planned out (Wicked wings of the west, anyone?). With one day to go, here’s everything you need to know as we gear up for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The nominees

Going into the evening, Netflix’s drug cartel musical “Emilia Pérez” leads with 13 nominations, followed by “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” with 10 each.

The odds for “Emilia Pérez” have tanked in recent weeks after the fallout from star Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive social media comments, which effectively derailed her history-making Oscar campaign and severely hurt the movie’s chances of taking home gold in any major category except best supporting actress. Costar Zoe Saldaña is considered a frontrunner in that category.

“The Brutalist,” from director Brady Corbet, stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones as Hungarian refugees who come to the US after WWII. The film, which won big at the Golden Globes, was previously embroiled in controversy over its use of artificial intelligence in dialect, with Corbet giving an assertive defense of his performers amid the debate.

The film picked up four awards at the recent BAFTA Film Awards, including best director and best actor. However, it lost best film to papal thriller “Conclave.”

“Wicked,” meanwhile, has had a hard time turning the blockbuster audience vote into awards recognition. The musical from director Jon M. Chu is nominated for best picture. Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are also up for individual honors, with the latter set to achieve EGOT status if she wins in the best actress category. She would, however, have a difficult time stoping the awards season momentum gained by “The Substance” star Demi Moore.

Time will tell. Good luck to all the nominees, the full list of which is available here.

The presenters and performers

Where, besides the Oscars, would you have a guest list that goes like this: Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Rachel Zegler and Oprah Winfrey?

Nowhere. That’s the answer.

Also expected to grace the stage? Erivo and Grande, who are set to perform, as are Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Grammy-nominated artist Raye.

How to watch

Following the precedent that began last year, the telecast will once again start at 7 p.m.ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official red carpet pre-show airing a half-hour before (if you’re into that sort of thing).

The ceremony, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

