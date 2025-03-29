Academy apologizes for not naming ‘No Other Land’ co-director Hamdan Ballal in response to attack

By The Associated Press

(CNN) — After mounting criticism following its initial response to the violent attack on Oscar-winning “No Other Land” co-director Hamdan Ballal, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized Friday for not acknowledging Ballal by name.

In a letter to academy members, academy CEO Bill Kramer and its president, Janet Yang, said they regretted not issuing a direct statement on Ballal, the Associated Press reported. The director on Monday, witnesses said, was beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and then detained by the Israeli military.

The attack, just weeks after Ballal and his fellow directors won best documentary at the Academy Awards, was widely condemned by numerous film organizations, among others. The Academy on Wednesday released a statement condemning “harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints.”

Yuval Abraham, a journalist and co-director of “No Other Land,” was highly critical of that response, comparing it to “silence on Hamdan’s assault.”

On Friday, more than 600 of the Academy’s 11,000 members issued an open letter saying the statement “fell far short of the sentiments this moment calls for.” Among the signatories were Joaquin Phoenix, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Emma Thompson, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and “The Zone of Interest” filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.

After a meeting Friday by the Academy’s board of governors, Kramer and Yang responded with a new statement.

“We sincerely apologize to Mr. Ballal and all artists who felt unsupported by our previous statement and want to make it clear that the Academy condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world,” they wrote to members. “We abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances.”

After being detained for more than 20 hours, Ballal was released by Israeli soldiers. Ballal and two other Palestinians were accused of throwing stones at a settler, allegations they deny. After being released, Ballal told The Associated Press a settler kicked his head “like a football” during an attack on his village.

“I realized they were attacking me specifically,” Ballal said at a West Bank hospital after his release Tuesday. “When they say ‘Oscar,’ you understand. When they say your name, you understand.”

“No Other Land,” a joint Israeli-Palestinian production, chronicles the situation in Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military designated as a live-fire training zone in the 1980s and ordered the expulsion of the residents, mostly Arab Bedouin. Around 1,000 residents have largely remained in place, but soldiers regularly come in to demolish homes, tents, water tanks and olive orchards.

After not finding a US distributor despite wide acclaim, “No Other Land” was self-released in theaters. It still managed to surpass $2 million in North American theaters before going on to win an Oscar.

