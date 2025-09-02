Cardi B found not liable of assault allegations in civil case

By Lisa Respers France and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — A California jury has found Cardi B not liable of assault allegations in a civil lawsuit filed by a former security guard.

The case stems from a 2018 incident involving plaintiff Emani Ellis, a former building security guard who sued Cardi B for alleged assault during an interaction between the women in the hallway of a medical office where Ellis was employed.

The artist, who was pregnant at the time and on her way to see her obstetrician, denied the allegations. Ellis was seeking punitive and other damages that included medical expenses for a scratch on her face.

The Grammy-winning artist, who testified over two days in the trial last week, reacted with a sigh of relief to the verdict.

Outside of court, Cardi B expressed thanks to her lawyers, the jurors and her supporters. She lamented that she missed her children’s first day of school because of the trial, which she criticized as being the result of a “frivolous” lawsuit.

“I’m not even playing around, even if I’m on my death bed, I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman. I did not touch that girl. I didn’t lay my hands on that girl,” she said.

The “Up” rapper told reporters gathered that she’s in the middle of an album rollout. She said she had late nights and early mornings, waking up at 5:30 am in order to be camera-ready for court and joked that her forehead is “raw” from changing her wigs.

Her hair, fashion, candor and occasional humor during her courtroom testimony, which was live-streamed by Court TV and recirculated across social media, brought new attention to the 7-year-old case last week.

“I hope that this is something I leave behind,” Cardi B said Tuesday.

Ron Rosen Janfaza, an attorney for Ellis said his client plans to file an appeal.

Ellis, meanwhile, criticized Cardi B’s conduct on the stand as “totally unprofessional” and told reporters that the musician’s “body language, body gestures, facial expressions (and) disrespect for the court speaks to who she is.”

