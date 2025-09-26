Julia Louis-Dreyfus has fighting for democracy in her blood, thanks to her father

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ father have something in common.

The “Veep” star shared about it Thursday during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in which she explained that her father, businessman Gérard Louis-Dreyfus (who was also known as William), was “a big civil rights activist and a big proponent of voter protection and First Amendment, of course.”

The elder Louis-Dreyfus, who died in 2016, also ran afoul of a president. In his case, President Richard Nixon, she revealed.

“He made it on to Nixon’s enemies list,” she told Kimmel. “The very famous enemies list. My dad was on it.”

Nixon, who famously resigned after the Watergate scandal in 1974, had a list of major political opponents.

Kimmel asked the actress if it was “terrifying” for her father to be on that list.

“It was not,” she said. “It was a badge of honor to him.”

Louis-Dreyfus added that her father “loved it so much” that he kept a framed copy of the list that was published in the newspaper framed in his office. Kimmel pulled a copy out from behind his desk to show it to the audience.

The star was the latest guest to appear on Kimmel’s show since a nearly week-long suspension.

Kimmel has long been a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, and Louis-Dreyfus has also been a vocal critic of him and his administration.

