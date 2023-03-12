Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Oscars

Oscar Holland, CNN Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

The 95th Academy Awards delivered a lesson in understated glamour on Sunday, with restrained colors and elegant silhouettes dominating the evening’s fashion.

In a break with tradition, the Oscars red carpet turned champagne-colored for the night — and many stars followed suit by arriving at LA’s Dolby Theatre in an array of lighter tones. Among an abundance of white gowns were Emily Blunt’s figure-hugging Valentino design and Michelle Williams’ strapless Chanel Couture dress, which featured a sheer overlay embroidered with crystals.

Fellow Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh produced one the most eye-catching takes on the trend in a feathered white Dior dress. Elsewhere, Sofia Carson wowed in a voluminous princess dress by Giambattista Valli, while Halle Berry’s sophisticated white Tamara Ralph gown shimmered with bejeweled floral detailing.

The evening’s more adventurous men also embraced softer colors. Paul Mescal and Brian Tyree Henry were among several stars opting for cream tuxedo jackets. Harry Shum Jr. meanwhile broke with black-tie orthodoxy in a white jacket by Adeam — a label usually known for womenswear — that featured a thick fabric belt around the waist.

There were welcome pops of color, too. Hong Chau and Allison Williams both looked resplendent in sophisticated shades of pink, wearing dresses by Prada and Giambattista Valli, respectively. Angela Bassett meanwhile stunned in a custom ultraviolet mermaid gown by Moschino and Cara Delevingne turned heads in a dramatic red off-the-shoulder Elie Saab gown.

And stars from the music industry produced two of the event’s biggest fashion moments. Lady Gaga wore a fresh-off-the-catwalk sheer dress from Versace’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection, which debuted on the runway just three days ago, while Rihanna stunned in a leather Alaïa gown that accentuated her baby bump.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks.

Top photo: Rihanna (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.