Health By News Team Published January 9, 2020 11:47 am 10 foods you think are healthy but aren't Take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you thought, as complied by Cooking Light magazine. 1. Multi-grain and wheat bread -- Terms like multi-grain, 7-grain, and wheat sound healthy, but they may not actually contain heart-healthy whole grains. Many breads labeled "multi-grain" and "wheat" are typically made with refined grains, so you're not getting the full nutritional benefit of the whole grain. 2. Sports drinks -- Many sports drinks contain 125 calories or more per 20-oz. bottle, so spare yourself the extra calories and opt for plain water or a calorie-free beverage to keep you hydrated. 3. Packaged Turkey -- Turkey is an excellent source of lean protein and a good choice for a speedy lunch or dinner, but many packaged turkey slices are loaded with sodium. One 2-oz. serving of some brands contains nearly one-third of the maximum recommended daily sodium intake. 4. Smoothies -- Even in most smoothie chains and coffee bars, smoothies start out pretty healthful, but large serving sizes (the smallest is often 16 oz.) combined with added sugar, ice cream, or sherbet, can add up to a high-calorie treat. 5. Energy bars -- Energy bars are the perfect pre-workout snack, right? Not always. Many energy bars are filled with high fructose corn syrup, added sugar, calories and saturated fat. 6. Foods labeled fat-free -- Fat-free does NOT mean calorie-free. Just because a food contains no fat, that doesn't make it a health food. 7. Restaurant baked potatoes -- Don't assume that the baked potato is the healthiest choice on the menu. Many restaurant-style baked potatoes can come "fully loaded" with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits and other goodies that can add up to around 600 calories and 20-plus grams of fat. 8. Prepared salads -- Don't assume that anything with the word "salad" in it must be healthy. Prepared tuna salads, chicken salads, and shrimp salads are often loaded with hidden fats and calories due to their high mayonnaise content. 9. Reduced-fat peanut butter -- Just because the jar says "reduced fat" doesn't mean its contents are a healthier version of regular peanut butter. Both regular and reduced-fat peanut butter contain about the same amount of calories, but the reduced-fat variety has more sugar. 10. Bran muffins -- Most bran muffins, even those sold at delis and coffee shops, are made with generally healthy ingredients. The problem is portion size. Many muffins sold in stores today dwarf the homemade muffins made a generation ago and are high in calories as well. To read more about these foods, visit http://www.cookinglight.com/eating-smart/smart-choices/top-10-unhealthy-foods. Take a look at 10 foods that aren't as good for you as you may have thought.
