Skip to Content
Health
By
today at 10:15 am
Published 10:22 am

Flu spreads rapidly in Wyoming but other states faring worse

Flu vaccine
CDC /Pixabay

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Influenza is spreading rapidly in Wyoming. Wyoming Department of Health officials don't typically release numbers of flu cases in the middle of flu season but say cases have been increasing since early December.

Department spokeswoman Kim Deti says the dominant, B-strain virus is unusual for this time of year.

Flu deaths and hospitalizations nationwide are low because the strain affects children and younger adults more than the elderly.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control rates Wyoming flu activity as moderate.

The agency currently rates most of the U.S. at the highest severity level for flu.

News / Regional News / Top Stories / Wyoming

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply