Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blood banks are asking you to help your community if you can. They are still open under this stay at home order.

The American Red Cross says to support social distancing, they want you to schedule an appointment to give blood. No walk-ins are being accepted at the moment.

To schedule an appointment in your area click here.

Do not try to donate blood if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been around someone who has.