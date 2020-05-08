Telehealth services available at Southeastern Idaho Public Health

Health

SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is offering telehealth services through the telehealth platform, Doxy.

Telehealth visits enable patients to stay at home and speak with their provider through a computer or mobile device.

“It’s important that we leverage telehealth services in order to keep patients safe, at home, to reduce the risk of exposure or spread of the infection,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director. “Offering telemedicine helps meet the continued order of social distancing.”

Telehealth is offered in all 8 county office locations.

If you’re interested in receiving care through telehealth services, call your local county office. You will be transferred to a nurse who will determine if a telehealth visit or an in‐person visit is more appropriate for your healthcare needs.

Telehealth services are for established patients at this time.

The following services can be provided through telemedicine:

Seeking to start a contraceptive.

Wanting to try a different contraceptive method.

Exeperiencing contraceptive problems such as irregular bleeding or weight gain.

Here are some additional tips to ensure your telehealth visit is efficient and effective:

Be sure to pick a private location during your telehealth visit. This protects your health information from being shared with others.

If you’re using the computer choose one of the following web based platforms Chrome or Safari 11+.

Turn off background television, radio noise, or other distracting sounds.

Ensure your camera and microphone capabilities are enabled.

In addition, Southeastern Idaho Public Health continues to stress the importance of practicing good personal hygiene to disrupt the spread of the virus. These measure include: