1,340 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 139,864.
There are a total of 115,850 confirmed cases and 24,014 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 13,686 vaccine doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported three new deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
All three were females in their 80s. One was from Bonneville, one was from Fremont and one was from Madison.
This brings the health district total to 171.
There are 78 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are 476 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 57,770 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,188 cases.
The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,567 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,012.
There are 7,240 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,978 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,403.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 186 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 391 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 732 people were 80+
94.96% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.66% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
89.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|32,891
1,021
386
186
|4,969
318
85
54
|340
9
3
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,441
6,307
1,776
340
2,238
843
1,763
42
|116
1,597
434
93
293
301
287
14
|12
113
16
9
20
18
22
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|10,203
705
5,160
2,044
197
860
460
53
|2,630
227
601
502
40
96
73
9
|116
2
15
14
2
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,820
2,240
282
414
710
204
176
131
|2,562
1,367
242
138
213
69
70
27
|62
44
10
4
8
2
2
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|11,146
1,616
264
347
788
|1,302
326
295
86
46
|116
13
7
4
26
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,774
790
2,028
626
251
|237
227
119
197
89
|44
15
6
6
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|17,798
1,096
1,680
787
194
750
|2,652
309
359
98
57
236
|214
19
24
19
3
14
|TOTAL
|115,850
|24,014
|1,403
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
