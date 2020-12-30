1,340 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,340 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 139,864.

There are a total of 115,850 confirmed cases and 24,014 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 13,686 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported three new deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

All three were females in their 80s. One was from Bonneville, one was from Fremont and one was from Madison.

This brings the health district total to 171.

There are 78 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are 476 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Teton and Jefferson are in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 57,770 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 35,188 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,567 and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,012.

There are 7,240 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,978 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,403.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

7 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

30 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

55 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

186 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

391 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

732 people were 80+

94.96% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.66% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

89.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 32,891

1,021

386

186 4,969

318

85

54 340

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,441

6,307

1,776

340

2,238

843

1,763

42 116

1,597

434

93

293

301

287

14 12

113

16

9

20

18

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 10,203

705

5,160

2,044

197

860

460

53 2,630

227

601

502

40

96

73

9 116

2

15

14

2

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,820

2,240

282

414

710

204

176

131 2,562

1,367

242

138

213

69

70

27 62

44

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 11,146

1,616

264

347

788 1,302

326

295

86

46 116

13

7

4

26 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,774

790

2,028

626

251 237

227

119

197

89 44

15

6

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,798

1,096

1,680

787

194

750 2,652

309

359

98

57

236 214

19

24

19

3

14 TOTAL 115,850 24,014 1,403

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.