EIRMC receives ‘A’ grade in annual safety review

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center received an “A” in the Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Score published by The Leapfrog Group.

EIRMC is the only hospital in southeast Idaho to earn an “A.”

“At EIRMC, patient safety is a top priority,” EIRMC CEO Jeff Sollis said. “This rating confirms our ability to prevent infections and injuries, medical and medication errors, and an overall commitment to patient safety and quality. We have so many things to be proud of at EIRMC and our continued achievement of the Hospital Safety ‘A’ grade is one of them.”

More than 2,600 hospitals in the U.S. are assessed to receive a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group’s nine-member Blue Ribbon Expert Panel on patient safety analyze 27 national performance, quality and outcome measures to assign the “grade.” The goal is to provide patients and their families’ with information to make educated choices about their healthcare.

According to the group, across all states, highlights of findings from the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade include:

34% of hospitals were graded “A’s,” 24% were “B’s,” 35% were “C’s,” 7% were “D’s,” and less than 1% were “F’s”

Five states with the highest percentages of “A” hospitals are Maine, Idaho, Delaware, Massachusetts and Oregon

There were no “A” hospitals in Alaska, South Dakota and North Dakota

Notably, 29 hospitals nationwide have achieved an “A” in every grading update since the launch of the Safety Grade in spring 2012

To see EIRMC’s scores as they compare nationally and locally, click HERE.