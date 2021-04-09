1st Choice Urgent Care opens in Shelley

Health

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A much-needed urgent care has opened in Shelley, Bingham Healthcare announced.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday to commemorate the opening of the fourth urgent care in Eastern Idaho.

"I knew that this urgent care was an essential need for the community members of Shelley and the surrounding areas,” CEO of Bingham Healthcare Jake Erickson said during the ribbon cutting.

1st Choice Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic and is located at 275 West Locust Shelley, Idaho 83274.

The urgent care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are always welcome.

“We’re proud that Bingham Healthcare now has urgent cares in Ammon/Idaho Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, and Pocatello,” Erickson said. “And, everyone can expect to receive the same high quality and compassionate care at all of our 1st Choice Urgent Cares as they do from any of the Bingham Healthcare clinics throughout Eastern Idaho.”