Portneuf Medical Center nationally recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

This national distinction recognizes Portneuf Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Quality does not just happen. Rather, it is achieved through a rigorous focus on process improvement, an eye on the highest quality patient care and a dedicated healthcare team,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “I am proud of our team and honored to be recognized for our achievements.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Portneuf Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Portneuf Medical Center‘s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, click HERE.