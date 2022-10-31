RSV is on the rise, and a local clinic wants your help to find a vaccine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise, and Snake River Research is searching for a vaccine.

RSV has been around for many years leaving doctors have trying to find a vaccine since the 1960's.

The virus is contagious and is typically spread through close contact, sneezing and touching infected people or surfaces.

Dr. Richard Nathan, an Infectious Disease Doctor at Snake River Research, says, "It's the number one cause of hospitalizations in infants in the United States, and it's the number one cause of infant mortality, or death, worldwide... But it's kind of a surprise because it affects adults more."

Symptoms of RSV are similar to a cold such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and more according to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

But they say it could be more serious if rapid breathing, high fever, lethargy and more are present.

RSV season in Eastern Idaho starts in October and lasts throughout the winter, similar to flu season.

Dr. Nathan is hopeful to have vaccines in the near future to help protect people, but he is asking for help through a clinical trial called VANIR Study for RSV vaccine research.

To participate you must be 60 years of age or older, have generally good or manageable health and be comfortable reporting symptoms through a mobile device.

To register or find out more information on the clinical trial, call Snake River Research at (208) 535-8404.

In a Facebook post, EIRMC announced, "Given a rise in flu and RSV cases in our community, EIRMC is modifying the visitor policy to protect patients. Effective Monday, October 31, no visitors under age 12 will be allowed. If you are not feeling well, please do not visit. Masks are still required at EIRMC, per CDC protocol. As always, there are circumstances that necessitate an exception to this policy."