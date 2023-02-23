ICOM to host free community health fair

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) will host its third annual community health fair on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Meridian-based campus.

Organized by ICOM’s Community Outreach Committee, this event is free and open to the public. Participants, ages 18 and older, will receive a complimentary physical exam, including blood pressure and heart rate screenings. Hearing and eye exams will also be offered, as well as osteopathic manipulations. Medical students will also host interactive workshops, from building a medical emergency car kit to an anatomy crafts station geared for children.

“The annual ICOM Health Fair is a great opportunity for our community members to receive accessible, free healthcare screenings and resources,” said Olivia Paulsen, a second-year student at ICOM and organizer of the health fair. “Not only will there be physical check-ups, but ways to continue care with insurance resources and clinics in the area. We want everyone to come and meet the wonderful providers available in the Treasure Valley.”

Additionally, the Saint Alphonsus Mobile Mammography Bus will be on-site, with healthcare providers providing digital mammography and clinical breast exams in a comfortable and convenient setting.

All are welcome to attend to obtain health education, meet area providers and enjoy an afternoon of wellness.

For more information or to sign-up for a mammogram, visit idahocom.org/events.