Norovirus cases have increased since October

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - The United States has seen a national increase in the amount of norovirus cases. The cases have been overall increasing ever since the beginning of October.

Several laboratories have reported now that about 15% of norovirus tests on patients have come back positive. Back on the first of October, it was just under 5%. This has all been gathered and reported in by the CDC.

The narovirus is usually at it's peak around this time. Most people tend to get the norovirus in the late fall, winter and early spring seasons.

