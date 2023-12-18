Statewide naloxone distribution program relaunched

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced Monday the statewide naloxone distribution program has been relaunched.

Naloxone is a medication, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.

Widespread availability of naloxone is a critical component to reducing opioid overdose deaths in Idaho. The program has been paused since April 2023, and due to a new partnership with Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, organizations may once again request free 4-milligram nasal spray kits (two doses each) of Narcan, a name-brand naloxone. Free training kits on how to use them are also available.

The process for requesting kits remains the same as the previous naloxone distribution program. To order, organizations complete online request forms through either the Division of Behavioral Health or the Divisions of Public Health’s Drug Overdose Prevention Program webpages.

If your organization would also like training on how to administer naloxone, you may indicate so on your request form, and Kootenai Country Fire & Rescue will coordinate with your local Public Health District to provide training.

DHW expects a high volume of requests.