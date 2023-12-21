Portneuf Health restores patient portal after cybersecurity incident

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Health has restored access to its patient portal, MyChart.

Beginning Thursday, patients can use MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries and pay bills.

Portneuf said MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords. Additionally, a small subset of MyChart features remain temporarily unavailable as a result of the recent downtime, including video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart. Officials say they are working to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident on Nov. 23.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience this incident has caused and encourage patients who have questions about their care or other clinical matters to contact their provider through MyChart or by phone."

Additional updates can be found HERE.