Seasonal virus activity on the rise across the country

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been nearly a month since the winter holidays, and seasonal virus activity continues to rise across the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu-like activity is high or very high in all but a dozen states, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, RSV and COVID-19 levels are also on the rise across the country. RSV is on the rise in the south and COVID-19 in the midwest.

As for Idaho, according Eastern Idaho Public Health, respiratory viruses are reaching their peak from December to February.

But that trend isn't out the norm for this time of year.

However, that doesn't mean the gem state is out of the woods.

"We still are doing surveillance on it, especially in our long term care facilities with our older population. But trends seem to be about the same as last couple of years," Esmy Quintero of Eastern Idaho Public Health said. "We always want to watch out for any symptoms. Cold like symptoms might be a cough, fever or sneezing. And if we are experiencing those, then stay home. Or if you're sick, stay at home. Washing hands is definitely a great prevention tool for any disease, but especially during this time of year, making sure that we're washing our hands."

As always, the best way to prevent air borne illness is vaccinations, says the CDC.

Eastern Idaho Public Health says it has COVID-19 and flu vaccines for adults and children six months or older, and it just got RSV vaccines for older adults and pregnant women.