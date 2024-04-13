Portneuf Medical surgeon performs 1,000 robotic surgery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Medical Center announced its surgeon, Jorge de Amorim, has achieved a remarkable milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries.

“Achieving a milestone of 1000 robotic surgeries is truly remarkable and demonstrates a high level of skill, dedication, and expertise,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said. “Dr. de Amorim is the second member of the Portneuf surgical specialist team to achieve this milestone, a true testament to the commitment and proficiency of the entire surgical team. Again, this milestone speaks volumes about the team's ability to leverage innovation for the benefit of their patients.”

“Robotic surgery has revolutionized complex surgical procedures by enabling minimally invasive techniques, reducing the need for extensive incisions and minimizing patient discomfort,” said de Amorim. “The precision demonstrated in these surgeries reflects our relentless dedication to achieving excellence in surgical care. While I am honored to reach this milestone, my goal has and will always be on providing a high standard of care, quality outcomes, and outstanding patient satisfaction.”