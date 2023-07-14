Canada recalls six energy drinks, including Prime, for caffeine and labeling violations, but some companies say there’s a catch

By Brenda Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — The government of Canada is recalling six different brands of energy drinks, including Prime, over their caffeine content and labeling violations.

Canada sets a legal limit on caffeine in energy drinks of 180 milligrams in a single-serving can. Prime Energy, the trendy energy drink made by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, contains 200 milligrams per 12 oz can – nearly six times as much as in a regular Coca-Cola – and thus violates that country’s limits for supplemented foods.

In a video posted on Instagram, Paul addressed the Canadian recall, saying in part, “The crazy part about that is we don’t even distribute Prime Energy in Canada.” Paul says any Prime Energy on store shelves in Canada is the result of illegal or unauthorized imports. He further says that his drinks “are compliant with each specific country’s regulatory bodies.”

5-Hour Energy told CNN that its product that is subject to the Canadian recall – a drink sold in 16-oz cans – is also the result of unauthorized imports.

“The 16 oz version is not sold in Canada through any authorized channels, but if you purchased a 16 oz version of 5-hour ENERGY® in Canada, please return it along with a legible receipt to: Hilary’s Salesmaster, Inc., 565 Edgeley Blvd., Concord, Ontario L4K464,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Celsius, too, says the products recalled in Canada are being illegally imported.

“We don’t ship or authorize the distribution of Celsius products in Canada, if we ever do in the future, we would be fully compliant with Health Canada regulations,” the company said in an emailed to CNN.

In response, the Canadian government says it is taking action on unauthorized imports.

“Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are aware that some stores in Canada may be selling Prime Energy without approval, and we are actively working to address this issue,” said Marie-Pier Burelle, a spokesperson for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, in a statement.

Other brands affected by the recall include 3D Alphaland, GFuel and Sting. In addition to violating Canada’s regulations on caffeine content, the agency says these brands also ran afoul of the country’s bilingual labeling laws, which require information on foods in French and English.

CNN reached out to all the companies involved in the recall. 3D Alphaland, GFuel, and Sting did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the US Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime Energy products, saying they have more caffeine than is safe for child consumption, yet are popular with kids and teens. The agency says it is reviewing his concerns.

The FDA says healthy adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily without any harm, but there is no set limit for children and teens. The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids younger than 12 12 should avoid caffeine altogether. It further says energy drinks pose a health risk to kids and adolescents because of their stimulants and shouldn’t be used in this age group.

