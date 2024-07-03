Death under investigation is ‘potentially associated’ with recalled Diamond Shruumz edibles, FDA says

By Maya Davis, CNN

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration says there is a “potentially associated death” under investigation that may be linked to microdosing products from Diamond Shruumz.

The products have been associated with 48 illnesses in 24 states, the FDA said Tuesday. All but two of the people sought medical care, and 27 were hospitalized.

Prophet Premium Blends issued a recall of Diamond Shruumz products last week, citing muscimol, a chemical from Amanita mushrooms, as the possible cause of the reported symptoms. The FDA is reviewing this information, and according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cause of the reported illnesses is not known.

The company says in a notice on the Diamond Shruumz website, “At Prophet Premium Blends, we prioritize the health and safety of our consumers above all else. Recently, we have been made aware of reported incidents involving our product, Diamond Shruumz. Due to consumers becoming ill after consuming the entire chocolate bar and some products containing higher levels of Muscimol than normal, it is crucial that all of our consumers refrain from ingesting this product while we, alongside the FDA, continue our investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects.”

The company has not responded to CNN’s request for further comment.

Reported symptoms have included seizures, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, vomiting and abnormal heart rates, according to the FDA.

The FDA and the CDC are collaborating with partners including America’s Poison Centers to assess the illnesses.

The FDA is testing samples of Diamond Shruumz’s products and said it noted the presence of synthetic psychedelic substances in the brand’s Dark Chocolate Bar and Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar, including the hallucinogen psilacetin.

The compound is structurally similar to psilocybin, psilocin, dimethyltryptamine and lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD, according to the CDC. Psilocybin and psilocin are the primary hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms, according to the European Union Drugs Agency.

“Individuals who use these substances can experience hallucinations, visual illusions, and other sensory changes,” the CDC said. “Some patients may have adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, fast heart rate, anxiety, agitation, lightheadedness, or tremor.”

Additional testing on a wider range of Diamond Shruumz products and interpretations of the results and their health implications are underway, the FDA said.

Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders.

The CDC is urging consumers to “not eat, sell, or serve any flavors of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies.”

Anyone who has symptoms after consuming a product should get medical attention right away or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. Adverse events may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.