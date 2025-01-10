California child is presumed positive for bird flu

By Brenda Goodman, CNN

(CNN) — A child in San Francisco who had red eyes and a fever had a probable case of H5N1 bird flu, according to the city’s Department of Public Health.

The case was caught by routine surveillance. When the child developed symptoms, they were checked for RSV, Covid-19 and the flu, and they tested positive for influenza A.

Across the US, labs are sequencing all influenza A viruses to learn their subtypes. This enhanced testing is a safeguard to ensure that H5N1 is not spreading widely in humans. Sequencing of the child’s sample determined that it was H5N1, and the sample will now go to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The child did not need to be hospitalized, and they have recovered from their illness. Disease detectives don’t know how the child was exposed to the virus. They say there’s no evidence that the infection spread to anyone else, and the risk to the general public remains low.

There have been 66 other human cases of bird flu reported in the US in an ongoing outbreak in wild animals, poultry and dairy cows, according to the CDC.

In December, a child in California tested positive for influenza A after drinking raw milk. They developed a fever and vomiting, but they recovered safely, and the infection was not confirmed to be H5 flu.

As bird flu continues to spread among dairy cows, officials recommend that people avoid drinking raw milk or eating products made from raw milk, like cheese.

Health officials also urge everyone to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds, especially wild birds and poultry. Wild birds can be infected even if they don’t look sick.

Symptoms of bird flu in humans may include red, inflamed eyes, fatigue, fever and headaches. Anyone who develops these symptoms after exposure to sick or dead birds is urged to contact a health care provider.

