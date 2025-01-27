Expensive doesn’t mean better when choosing athletic apparel, experts say

By Melanie Radzicki McManus, CNN

(CNN) — If you have resolved to start a regular exercise regimen this year — congrats! But does that mean you need to buy pricey fitness apparel? While exercise-specific clothing can be a worthwhile investment, it’s not necessarily a requirement, experts say.

“If you’re exercising purely for fun or to be more active, it’s not the most important thing to go out and buy specific clothing,” said Dr. Joel Hardwick, a clinical exercise physiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago. “You just want to meet the minimum criteria with your clothing — that it’s not too tight, not too loose and that it feels comfortable.”

Comfort is key, agreed Kaylee Johnson, a lead performance coach with fitness app Future who’s based in Lafayette, Colorado. “If buying specific clothing would be a barrier to going to the gym, just wear whatever’s comfortable,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect.”

Yet you do need to be mindful about which clothing you’re grabbing from the closet, especially if you’ll be exercising outdoors.

“It’s more important to think about clothing for the climate and other weather considerations, such as rain,” Hardwick said.

Clothes that address heat and cold

In general, avoid cotton clothing if you’ll be outdoors. When you sweat, cotton clothes absorb moisture and hold it against your skin. This can be a problem since damp clothing can cause overheating when it’s hot outside and put you at risk of hypothermia and frostbite when it’s cold, according to the International Sports Sciences Association. Synthetics are a better option, as they allow air to circulate and wick away moisture.

In cold weather, layers are key, Johnson said. You can remove them as you warm up and put them back on when you cool down.

Choosing the right shoes for exercise

Shoes are also an important consideration, whether exercising indoors or outside. Ideally, you should select a shoe specific to your chosen activity (running, basketball, tennis, and so on). But an all-purpose sports shoe can work, too.

“As long as your shoes are broken in, not too worn, not too tight or loose, and allow space for toe movement, it’s generally fine,” Hardwick said.

Good, supportive shoes are key, Johnson added, although there are some exceptions, namely when it comes to strength training.

“Wearing running shoes to strength train is bad, because they have so much cushion,” Johnson said. “You want flat-soled shoes for stability.”

If you elect to run, however, opt for running shoes. Proper running shoes can prevent injuries and improve performance, according to a 2024 review published in the Journal of the Foot & Ankle.

Benefits of workout clothes

Once you have found a form of exercise you enjoy, consider investing in at least one complete fitness outfit, Johnson advised. Doing so can improve performance, comfort and even confidence.

“I’ve had clients come in with baggy sweats, which got in their way when running,” Johnson said. “Once they switched to formfitting leggings, it changed everything. They were cooler and more comfy.”

The same holds for baggy T-shirts if your favorite activity requires arm movement, such as playing tennis or pickleball. Opt for more fitted shirts, Johnson said, and you’ll likely be happier.

Quality sports bras are important, too, especially for bustier women engaging in high-impact sports. Better support equals more comfort. A high-impact sports bra can also improve performance. Female runners who had greater breast support used less oxygen and improved their running economy, according to one 2022 study in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living.

But some experts urge caution regarding sportswear containing high levels of bisphenol A, a synthetic chemical found in socks, sports bras and athletic shirts. BPA is a hormone-disrupting chemical that can be absorbed through the skin and cause developmental and reproductive harm, according to the Center for Environmental Health, a consumer watchdog group.

The center urges people to limit their exposure to BPA by removing sportswear and socks immediately after workouts and avoiding clothing made from polyester with spandex, among other protective measures.

In the end, your choice of clothing will likely come down to how invested you become in your chosen exercise. If you really get into running, for example, higher-end running shoes can boost your performance by improving your running economy, Hardwick said. An improved running economy means you will use less energy while running at your typical pace.

If cycling’s your thing, investing in padded cycling shorts and formfitted shirts will make your rides more enjoyable, Johnson noted.

“But if this clothing is a barrier for you budget-wise, don’t worry about it,” she said.

Hardwick agreed. “More expensive does not mean better,” he said. “As long as you’re feeling comfortable and confident, then your clothing is doing its job.”

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.

