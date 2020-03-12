Idaho Falls Symphony indefinitely postpones upcoming concerts

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Music Director Thomas Heuser along with the Idaho Falls Symphony Board of Directors and Executive Director Alekzandria Peugh has decided to postpone indefinitely the subscription concert on March 14 and the Evening of Chamber Music scheduled for March 19.

"We make this announcement with a heavy heart: our soloist and sixty musicians have been hard at work, and countless hours of work have gone on behind the scenes in preparation. The entire month has been organized as a celebration of women composers and performers, and out of respect for these under-performed works, we do sincerely hope to hold these concerts at a later date. This is not a decision that we have made lightly but we are following the example of orchestras around the country. As other communities have decided to move away from holding mass gatherings and public events, we also feel a responsibility to protect our patrons an musicians from the potential of a wider spread of the virus," Peugh said in a release.

You can send questions and concerns to the Idaho Falls Symphony office, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 208-529-1080 or office@ifsymphony.org.